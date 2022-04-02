UK says damage in Belgorod likely to strain Russian logistics chains

British military intelligence said the destruction of several oil tanks at a depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, close to the Ukrainian border, will likely add short-term strain to Russia's already stretched logistics chains.

"Supplies to Russian forces encircling Kharkhiv (60 km from Belgorod) may be particularly affected," Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, Moscow said Ukrainian helicopters struck a fuel depot in Belgorod, a logistics hub for its war effort, causing a huge fire. Ukraine denied responsibility for the incident.

