Crime can be controlled if police function without compromising with crime and criminals: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said police should function without compromising with crime and criminals to control crime.

Participating in the Police Flag Day celebrations, Bommai said, ''Crime can be controlled if the police function without any compromise with crime and criminals. The state government is proud of its police force and I wish the State Police rises to the top spot in the country.'' The Chief Minister underlined that maintaining peace, order in the society and ensuring the security of the people is the duty of the Police department. In this regard, he stressed upon discipline, efficiency and integrity in the force. ''Our police force is known for its conscience, impartiality and humanitarian qualities. Conscience and humanitarian ideals are important to ensure peace and social order,'' Bommai said.

Stressing the use of scientific methods for investigation, the Chief Minister said forensic laboratories play an important role in crime detection and nabbing the criminals and the government is upgrading police stations.

''Police stations with forensic, narcotics and cyber labs have been opened in Bengaluru. Stations in Hubballi and Ballari too are being upgraded. I have instructed upgrading the forensic labs in Shivamogga and other places,'' Bommai said.

Noting the importance of intelligence gathering, the Chief Minister told the audience that the intelligence wing of the police would be strengthened by a new training system and additional staff strength.

Speaking about various measures initiated by the state government for the welfare of Police personnel, Bommai said better health services, 'bandobast' (deployment) allowance, promotions, approval for the construction of 10,000 houses, and grant of Rs 100 crore for health services for the police are among them.

Regarding police modernisation, he said the state government has made full utilisation of grants by the Centre for police modernisation. A huge modernisation programme is needed to prevent cyber crimes and drug running, he added.

''Karnataka Police have declared a war against narcotics. Karnataka Police have set a record in seizure of narcotics in the country. Criminals are being punished under the new rules. The war against narcotics should go on relentlessly, awareness should be created among school and college students against drug addiction,'' he said.

