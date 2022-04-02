Left Menu

Pope for first time implicitly criticises Putin over Ukraine

Reuters | Valletta | Updated: 02-04-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 15:56 IST
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Pope Francis came the closest he has yet to implicitly criticising President Vladimir Putin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying on Saturday a "potentate" was fomenting conflicts for nationalist interests.

Moscow says the action it launched on Feb. 24 is a "special military operation" designed not to occupy territory but to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour. Francis has already rejected that terminology, calling it a war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

