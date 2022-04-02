Sri Lanka imposes curfew until Monday morning

Sri Lankan government on Saturday announced a curfew across the country from 6 p.m. on Saturday until 6 a.m. on Monday, after the president declared a state of emergency.

"Under the powers given to the president curfew has been imposed countrywide from 6 p.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Monday," the government's information department said.

