Sri Lanka imposes curfew until Monday morning

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 02-04-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 16:19 IST
Sri Lankan government on Saturday announced a curfew across the country from 6 p.m. on Saturday until 6 a.m. on Monday, after the president declared a state of emergency.
"Under the powers given to the president curfew has been imposed countrywide from 6 p.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Monday," the government's information department said.
