Minor fire breaks out at Delhi's Parikrama restaurant, no one injured
A minor fire broke out at Parikrama restaurant in Delhi's Connaught Place area on Saturday, officials said.
No one was injured in the incident, they said.
A call about the fire at the restaurant was received around 5:33 pm. It was found that the fire broke out in a chimney, Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said.
Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused in half-an-hour, he said.
The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the officials said.
