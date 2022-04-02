Minor fire breaks out at Delhi's Parikrama restaurant, no one injured

A minor fire broke out at Parikrama restaurant in Delhi's Connaught Place area on Saturday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

A call about the fire at the restaurant was received around 5:33 pm. It was found that the fire broke out in a chimney, Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said.

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused in half-an-hour, he said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the officials said.

