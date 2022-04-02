Left Menu

National Commission for Women launches anti-human trafficking cell

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday launched an anti-human trafficking cell to improve effectiveness in tackling cases of human trafficking, raising awareness among women and girls, capacity building and training of anti-trafficking units and to increase the responsiveness of law enforcement agencies.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 20:53 IST
National Commission for Women launches anti-human trafficking cell
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday launched an anti-human trafficking cell to improve effectiveness in tackling cases of human trafficking, raising awareness among women and girls, capacity building and training of anti-trafficking units and to increase the responsiveness of law enforcement agencies. According to the press release issued by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Cell has been set up with an aim of increasing awareness among law enforcement officials and facilitating their capacity building.

The Cell will conduct gender sensitization training and workshops in combating human trafficking for police officers and for prosecutors at regional, state and district levels. The complaints related to human trafficking received by the Commission will be addressed by this cell.

The Commission has observed that some of the major issues faced in combating trafficking include lack of rehabilitation for victims and insensitive attitude towards trafficked survivors and their families, the Ministry said. Therefore, the Cell will improve the monitoring mechanism and encourage government agencies regarding measures being adopted for the prevention of trafficking and rehabilitation of victims.

The Cell will also help survivors of trafficking in rebuilding their lives by providing them with need-based training and by organizing capacity building programs for them to prevent the re-traumatization of victims, the release read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition programme

Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition progra...

 India
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022