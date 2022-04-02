Odisha: 60-year-old man gets 10-year jail for raping teen

A 60-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment by a court on Saturday for raping a 16-year-old girl in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

Special POCSO judge Sumita Jena also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convicted.

The special court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 4 lakh to the rape survivor as compensation.

On February 28, 2016, the teenager was alone in the house at a village in Baripada Sadar block when the accused raped her.

The judgement was based on the rape survivor’s statement, medical report and 17 witnesses, special public prosecutor Abhina Patnaik said.

