Left Menu

Man beaten to death in Haryana village

PTI | Jind | Updated: 02-04-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 23:34 IST
Man beaten to death in Haryana village
  • Country:
  • India

A mahant of the Baba Shirdi Dera in a village here allegedly beat a servitor to death in a fit of rage, police said on Saturday.

The murder took place on Friday night in Alewa village, and the accused has been identified as Kuldeep, alias Shambhunath, of Titauli village, they said.

The police said a case was registered against the mahant and a few other people based on a complaint filed by deceased Ramphal's (42) brother Dinesh.

According to the complaint, Ramphal of Popda village of Karnal district used to work as a servitor in the dera, and on Friday night, the mahant attacked him with sticks and heavy objects which led to his death.

The police said a devotee spotted Ramphal's body late in the night and informed them.

The local Alewa police station said raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
3
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022