IPL Scoreboard: DC vs GT

Delhi Capitals Innings: Prithvi Shaw c Shankar b Ferguson 10 Tim Seifert c Manohar b Pandya 3 Mandeep Singh c Wade b Ferguson 18 Rishabh Pant c Manohar b Ferguson 43 Lalit Yadav run out 25 Rovman Powell lbw b Shami 20 Axar Patel c Wade b Ferguson 8 Shardul Thakur lbw b Rashid 2 Kuldeep Yadav not out 14 Khaleel Ahmed c Wade b Shami 0 Mustafizur Rahman not out 3 Extras: (LB-4 W-7) 11 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 157 Fall of wickets: 1/8 2/32 3/34 4/95 5/118 6/126 7/134 8/143 9/143 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-30-2, Hardik Pandya 4-0-22-1, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-28-4, Rashid Khan 4-0-30-1, Varun Aaron 1-0-7-0, Vijay Shankar 1-0-14-0, Rahul Tewatia 2-0-22-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)