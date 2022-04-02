IPL Scoreboard: DC vs GT

Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-04-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 23:53 IST
Delhi Capitals Innings: Prithvi Shaw c Shankar b Ferguson 10 Tim Seifert c Manohar b Pandya 3 Mandeep Singh c Wade b Ferguson 18 Rishabh Pant c Manohar b Ferguson 43 Lalit Yadav run out 25 Rovman Powell lbw b Shami 20 Axar Patel c Wade b Ferguson 8 Shardul Thakur lbw b Rashid 2 Kuldeep Yadav not out 14 Khaleel Ahmed c Wade b Shami 0 Mustafizur Rahman not out 3 Extras: (LB-4 W-7) 11 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 157 Fall of wickets: 1/8 2/32 3/34 4/95 5/118 6/126 7/134 8/143 9/143 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-30-2, Hardik Pandya 4-0-22-1, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-28-4, Rashid Khan 4-0-30-1, Varun Aaron 1-0-7-0, Vijay Shankar 1-0-14-0, Rahul Tewatia 2-0-22-0.

