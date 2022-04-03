Left Menu

Delhi reports 114 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi on Saturday reported 114 new COVID-19 cases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2022 04:56 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 04:56 IST
Delhi reports 114 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi on Saturday reported 114 new COVID-19 cases. The total count of COVID-19 cases in the city has moved up to 18,65,215.

The city has 509 active cases. A total of 16,061 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and a positivity rate of 0.71 per cent was observed. Delhi Health Department said 88 recoveries were reported today taking the total recoveries to 18,38,553.

The death toll stands at 26,153 and the fatality rate is 1.4 per cent. The bulletin said 11,290 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative doses provided so far have reached 3,26,60,014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

