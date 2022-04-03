UK condemns evidence of atrocities in Ukraine

A Ukrainian presidential adviser says authorities have found evidence of serious war crimes by Russian troops on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Sunday scores of killed civilians have been found on the streets of Kyiv's suburbs of Irpin, Bucha, and Hostomel after the withdrawal of Russian troops. He compared the scene to ''a horror movie." Arestovych said some victims were shot in the head and had their hands bound, and some of the bodies had signs of torture. He accused Russian troops of raping women and trying to burn their bodies. Arestovych said Ukrainian authorities will investigate the alleged war crimes and track down the perpetrators.

The reports drew international condemnation. In Britain, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said there is increasing evidence of "indiscriminate attacks against innocent civilians" and said they must be investigated as war crimes.

"We will not allow Russia to cover up their involvement in these atrocities through cynical disinformation and will ensure that the reality of Russia's actions is brought to light,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)