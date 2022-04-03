Missing teacher's body found with limbs tied in UP
The body of a 42-year-old teacher was recovered from a pond in Uttar Pradeshs Bhadohi district, with his hands and legs tied up, a day after he went missing, police said.The deceased was an assistant teacher at a government primary school. An FIR of murder has been registered in the matter. According to the police complaint lodged by family members, Gautam had some property dispute.
The body of a 42-year-old teacher was recovered from a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, with his hands and legs tied up, a day after he went missing, police said.
The deceased was an assistant teacher at a government primary school. Police have lodged and FIR and initiated investigation.
Station House Officer (SHO) of Chauri police station Brijesh Kumar Maurya told PTI, ''The body of Arvind Kumar Gautam was recovered from a pond in the morning. His hands were tied to a large stone pillar and his legs were tied together with a rope. An FIR of murder has been registered in the matter.'' According to the police complaint lodged by family members, Gautam had some property dispute. He left his home on Saturday evening after receiving a phone call. The family members and relatives began searching for him in the morning and recovered the body from a pond, a kilometre away.
