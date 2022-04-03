Left Menu

CJI Ramana inaugurates CJI-XI vs SCBA-XI cricket match

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 17:43 IST
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Sunday inaugurated a T-20 cricket match here which the CJI-XI won by defeating the SCBA-XI by 72 runs.

The CJI inaugurated the match by facing a few deliveries bowled by Vikas Singh, senior advocate and president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

In the match, which was played at Modern School ground here, the CJI-XI batted first after winning the toss and scored 160 runs for the loss of four wickets in allotted 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 161, the SCBA team were all out for 88 in 12.4 overs.

