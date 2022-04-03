Russia denies killing civilians in Ukraine's Bucha
Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 20:37 IST
Russia on Sunday denied Ukrainian allegations that it had killed civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.
Russia's defence ministry said in a statement that footage and photographs showing dead bodies were "yet another provocation."
The ministry added that all Russian military units had left the town on March 30.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- Bucha
- Ukrainian
- defence ministry
Advertisement