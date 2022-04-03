Left Menu

Russia denies killing civilians in Ukraine's Bucha

Updated: 03-04-2022 20:37 IST
Russia on Sunday denied Ukrainian allegations that it had killed civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

Russia's defence ministry said in a statement that footage and photographs showing dead bodies were "yet another provocation."

The ministry added that all Russian military units had left the town on March 30.

