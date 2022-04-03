HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: Nation: DEL5 PM-BUREAUCRATS Bureaucrats express concern over unviable populist schemes by states in meeting with PM Modi New Delhi: In a marathon meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with senior bureaucrats, a few officials raised concern over populist schemes announced by several states, claiming they are economically unsustainable and could take them down the same path as Sri Lanka, sources said on Sunday.

DEL43 LAW-RIJIJU-LD CBI CBI truly performing its duty, no more a caged parrot: Law Minister Rijiju New Delhi: The CBI is no more a ''caged parrot'' but is truly performing its duty as India's top criminal investigating agency, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted, saying there was a time when people sitting in the government sometimes used to become a problem in investigations.

DEL53 PAR-SEBI SEBI chairperson likely to be questioned on NSE scam by Parl panel New Delhi: SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch will depose before the parliamentary standing committee on finance on Tuesday over regulatory issues concerning the capital market and is expected to be questioned about the recent NSE scam, sources said on Sunday.

DEL49 DEF-SINGAPORE-NARAVANE Army chief General Naravane leaves for Singapore on official visit New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane left for Singapore on Sunday on a three-day visit to explore ways to strengthen bilateral military cooperation.

DEL45 DL-YATI-HINDU MAHAPANCHAYAT 50 pc Hindus will convert to Islam if Muslim becomes PM, says rabble-rouser priest New Delhi: Notorious for making intemperate remarks against Muslims, Yati Narsinghanand, the head priest of the Dasna Devi temple, stoked yet another controversy on Sunday with his comment that ''50 per cent of Hindus will convert'' in 20 years if a Muslim became the prime minister of India.

DEL51 JK-SHOT Two non-locals shot at by militants in J-K’s Pulwama Srinagar: Militants on Sunday evening shot at and injured two non-local persons in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

BOM8 MP-BOMB-IAF Ordnance factory in MP's Jabalpur hands over 500-kg GP bomb to IAF Jabalpur: The Ordnance Factory Khamaria (OFK), a defence ammunition production unit in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, has handed over a 500-kg GP bomb to the Indian Air Force (IAF), a senior official said on Sunday, claiming that it is the largest ever such indigenously-developed bomb.

DEL55 RJ-2NDLD TENSION Karauli communal clashes: Curfew continues, SIT formed Jaipur: Curfew remained clamped in Karauli in Rajasthan on Sunday while more than a dozen people were arrested and an SIT formed to probe the communal clashes that broke out in the district during a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year.

MDS11 KA-HALAL-MEAT-MINISTER Customers look for quality meat on 'Varshadodaku', not 'halal' or 'jhatka' cut Bengaluru: A call for boycott of 'halal' meat, for 'Varshadodaku', the day after Ugadhi festival, on Sunday, seems to have had no major impact on meat sales in Karnataka, with customers mostly looking for quality and sticking to shops where they regularly purchase.

Foreign: FGN59 PAK-LDALL POLITICS Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan calls for early election after parliament dismisses no-confidence vote against him Islamabad: Pakistan's beleaguered Prime Minister Imran Khan bowled a yorker at his rivals on Sunday by getting the presidential nod for the dissolution of Parliament, a move dubbed as ''unconstitutional'' by the Opposition parties which approached the apex court to legally challenge the decision which has pushed the coup-prone country into further political and constitutional crisis. By Sajjad Hussain FGN71 PAK-POLITICS-LD COURT Pakistan chief justice says all orders and actions initiated by PM, president subject to court order Islamabad: Pakistan's Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said on Sunday that all orders and actions initiated by the prime minister and the president regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly will be subject to the court's order as he adjourned for one day the hearing of the high-profile case. By Sajjad Hussain FGN48 KOVIND-UKRAINE-INDIA India’s position on Russia-Ukraine conflict steadfast and consistent: Prez Kovind Ashgabat: India’s position on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has been steadfast and consistent, President Ram Nath Kovind has said, emphasising that the current global order is anchored in international law, UN Charter, and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.

