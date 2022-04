BRIEF-UK's Boris Johnson Says "I Will Do Everything In My Power To Starve Putin's War Machine" - Tweet

April 3 (Reuters) -

* UK'S BORIS JOHNSON SAYS "I WILL DO EVERYTHING IN MY POWER TO STARVE PUTIN’S WAR MACHINE" - TWEET

* UK’S JOHNSON SAYS STEPPING UP SANCTIONS AND MILITARY SUPPORT, AS WELL AS BOLSTERING HUMANITARIAN SUPPORT PACKAGE TO HELP THOSE IN NEED ON GROUND

