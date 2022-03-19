Johnson: invasion a turning point for world

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a “turning point for the world,” arguing that victory for President Vladimir Putin's forces would herald “a new age of intimidation.” Speaking to a Conservative Party conference on Saturday, Johnson claimed Putin was “terrified” that the example of a free Ukraine would spark a pro-democracy revolution in Russia.

He said “a victorious Putin will not stop in Ukraine, and the end of freedom in Ukraine will mean the extinction of any hope of freedom in Georgia and then Moldova, it will mean the beginning of a new age of intimidation across eastern Europe from the Baltic to the Black Sea.”

