Left Menu

UK military intelligence says heavy fighting continues in Mariupol

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 02:34 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 02:34 IST
UK military intelligence says heavy fighting continues in Mariupol

Heavy fighting has continued in Mariupol as Russian forces attempt to take the city, British military intelligence said on Sunday.

"The city continues to be subject to intense, indiscriminate strikes but Ukrainian Forces maintain a staunch resistance, retaining control in central areas," the Ministry of Defence said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
2
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
3
Health News Roundup: WHO suspends UN supply of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19; Canada says hospitals could manage COVID impact as cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: WHO suspends UN supply of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vacc...

 Global
4
Twitter explores co-author tweet feature

Twitter explores co-author tweet feature

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022