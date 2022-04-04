Ukrainian authorities were investigating possible war crimes by Russia after finding hundreds of bodies, some bound and shot at close range, strewn around towns near Kyiv after Kremlin forces withdrew to refocus their attacks in other parts of the country.

WAR CRIMES PROBE * Ukraine said 50 of some 300 bodies, found after Russian forces withdrew from Bucha northwest of Kyiv, were victims of extra-judicial killings carried out by Russian troops. Reuters could not verify the report.

* Satellite images showed a 45-foot (14-m) -long trench dug into the grounds of a church where a mass grave was found. * Russia said alleged "crimes" by its troops in Bucha were a "provocation" and no resident suffered.

* A leading rights group said it had documented "apparent war crimes" by Russian forces. * Ukraine said it found 410 bodies in towns near Kyiv, the capital, in an investigation into possible war crimes, and called for an International Criminal Court probe. France and Britain said they would support an investigation.

FIGHTING * Explosions heard in the early hours of Monday in the cities of Kherson and Odesa, in the south, while air raid sirens sounded across the east.

* Governor of the eastern Donetsk region said on Sunday shelling continued throughout the night and day. Russian shelling killed seven people in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, the regional prosecutor's office said. * Heavy fighting has continued in Mariupol as Russian forces attempt to take the southeastern port city, British military intelligence said.

ECONOMY * Ukraine demanded crippling new sanctions on Russia from major Western powers over what it called a "massacre" in Bucha.

* Germany said the West would agree to impose more sanctions on Russia in the coming days, with its defence minister saying the European Union should discuss ending imports of Russian gas. PEACE TALKS

* Russia said it had requested a U.N. Security Council meeting because of what Moscow called Kyiv's attempts to disrupt peace talks and escalate violence with a "provocation" in Bucha. * Russia will achieve all the aims of its "special military operation" in Ukraine and hopes that Moscow and Kyiv can ultimately sign some sort of peace deal, the Kremlin said, Inferfax news agency reported.

QUOTES * "I recognised him by his sneakers, his trousers. He looked mutilated, his body was cold," said Tetyana Volodymyrivna, a resident of Bucha, describing her husband.

(Compiled by Michael Perry; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

