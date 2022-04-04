Left Menu

Three Bangladeshi men get five-year RI for armed dacoity in Thane district

The Thane district court has convicted three Bangladeshi nationals on the charges of armed dacoity and handed them rigorous imprisonment for five years.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-04-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 09:44 IST
Three Bangladeshi men get five-year RI for armed dacoity in Thane district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane district court has convicted three Bangladeshi nationals on the charges of armed dacoity and handed them rigorous imprisonment for five years. Additional Sessions Judge RV Tamhanekar also imposed a Rs 2,200 fine on each convict. The copy of the order, which was passed on March 28, became available on Monday.

The three convicts- Mohammed Palash Mohammed Ismail Hawaldar (32), Lukman Chinna Miya (23), and Bappi Aakubar Shaikh, (27) along with two others had barged into a house in the Kashimira area of the Thane district on March 22, 2018, by breaking the partition of the adjacent room.

They threatened the occupants of the house with deadly weapons and looted ornaments, cash, mobile phones, and other valuables collectively worth Rs 9,03,500, Additional Public Prosecutor SH Mhatre said.

Two accused involved in the crime are on the run.

The court also convicted Miya and Shaikh under the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India
4
Global Ports says it was not involved in allowing the superyacht to dock at Bodrum

Global Ports says it was not involved in allowing the superyacht to dock at ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022