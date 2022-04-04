UK says Russian forces continue to refocus their offensive into the Donbas region

Russian forces continue to consolidate and reorganise as they refocus their offensive into the Donbas region in the east of Ukraine, British military intelligence said on Monday. Russian troops, including mercenaries from the Russian state-linked Wagner private military company, are being moved into the area, the Ministry of Defence tweeted https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1510844313017765888 in a regular bulletin.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

