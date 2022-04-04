Left Menu

UK says Russian forces continue to refocus their offensive into the Donbas region

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-04-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 10:39 IST
Russian forces continue to consolidate and reorganise as they refocus their offensive into the Donbas region in the east of Ukraine, British military intelligence said on Monday. Russian troops, including mercenaries from the Russian state-linked Wagner private military company, are being moved into the area, the Ministry of Defence tweeted https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1510844313017765888 in a regular bulletin.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

