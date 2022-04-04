Govt appoints six directors to general committee of Delhi Gymkhana Club

The government has nominated six persons as the directors on the general committee of the Delhi Gymkhana Club to manage the affairs of the club.

The newly appointed directors have been asked to take corrective measures with respect to the activities of the club. Under the previous management, the club was found to be violating various norms.

The directors nominated to the committee are Ajay Kumar Sawhney, Nalin Kohli, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Kumar Rajesh Chandra, Malay Kumar Sinha and Ashish Verma.

Among them, Nalin Kohli is an advocate at the Supreme Court of India and the national spokesperson of BJP while Kuljeet Singh Chahal is general secretary of Delhi BJP.

An IPS officer, Kumar Rajesh Chandra is currently DG of Sashastra Seema Bal and Malay Kumar Sinha is a former IPS officer.

''The directors appointed... shall take over the charge of the Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd from the administrator and from any person who may be in-charge of the company immediately in terms of the NCLT order,'' the corporate affairs ministry said in an order issued on Sunday.

The ministry has also asked the new directors to file a report before the Principal Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal in terms of the order passed by it last week.

''The directors... are directed to take all actions for restructuring the company in terms of the Memorandum and Articles of Association and take over corrective measures which are in violations of the Memorandum and Articles of Association and of the Companies Act, 2013,'' the order said.

On April 1, the NCLT allowed the central government to take over the management of the prestigious club, nearly two years after a plea was submitted by the Centre citing ''violations'' of companies law by the club.

Passing a 149-page order on the petition filed by the corporate affairs ministry, a two-member bench of the NCLT, had said there was ''sufficient material'' for holding that it is a case of mismanagement of the affairs of the club.

It had allowed the ministry to nominate 15 persons as directors on the club's general committee as well as manage the affairs of the club.

