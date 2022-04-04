Heroin worth Rs 5.95 lakh seized, three arrested

At least three persons, including a woman, were arrested after heroin worth Rs 5.95 lakh was seized from their possession in south Mizoram's Lunglei district, an official of the state Excise and Narcotics department said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Excise and Narcotics department and volunteers of Young Mizo Association (YMA) jointly raided an area between Pukpui and Zotlang villages in Lunglei district on Sunday, he said.

A total of 234.940 grams of heroin worth Rs 5.95 lakh in the local market were recovered during the raid, he said. A vehicle used for transporting the consignment was also seized during the operation, he said.

The three persons arrested in connection with the seizure have been booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, the official added.

