Sabry appointed as Sri Lanka's finance minister

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 04-04-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 13:00 IST
Sri Lanka's president appointed Ali Sabry as the country's finance minister on Monday as a new team of ministers took office after protests flared in the wake of a worsening economic crisis, the president's office said. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed his younger brother, Basil Rajapaksa, as finance minister in July 2021 and he was due to travel to Washington this month to start talks with the International Monetary Fund for a rescue package.

Sabry previously served as Sri Lanka's justice minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

