Left Menu

Two hikers killed in landslide in Australia's Blue Mountains

Two hikers, one of them a child, were killed on Monday and two people were critically injured in a landslide on a hiking trail in the Blue Mountains national park west of the Australian city of Sydney, police said. The landslide on the Wenthworth Falls hiking track follows weeks of wet weather in Sydney.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 04-04-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 13:35 IST
Two hikers killed in landslide in Australia's Blue Mountains
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Two hikers, one of them a child, were killed on Monday and two people were critically injured in a landslide on a hiking trail in the Blue Mountains national park west of the Australian city of Sydney, police said. The landslide on the Wenthworth Falls hiking track follows weeks of wet weather in Sydney. The Blue Mountains get 4 million tourists a year, the most of any national park in Australia.

A man and a boy were killed in the landslip and paramedics were preparing to winch out a woman and another child who were injured, Detective Superintendent John Nelson, from the Blue Mountains area command, told reporters. "It's quite a tragic scene. We do have a girl who is walking out at the moment and is clearly extremely distressed," he said, adding that the area of the family bushwalking track down a valley was extremely dangerous and unstable.

The injured hikers had suffered head and abdominal injuries, paramedics said. The nationalities of the hikers were not known.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India
4
Global Ports says it was not involved in allowing the superyacht to dock at Bodrum

Global Ports says it was not involved in allowing the superyacht to dock at ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022