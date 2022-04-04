Left Menu

BSF seizes Pak fishing from Indian territory near border in Gujarat's Kutch

The Border Security Force BSF seized a Pakistani fishing boat from the Harami Nala creek area near the Arabian sea in Kutch district of Gujarat close to the Indo-Pak border, it said on Monday.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-04-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 13:46 IST
BSF seizes Pak fishing from Indian territory near border in Gujarat's Kutch
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a Pakistani fishing boat from the Harami Nala creek area near the Arabian sea in Kutch district of Gujarat close to the Indo-Pak border, it said on Monday. During the operation on Sunday night, some fishermen managed to flee into the Pakistani territory with another boat, the BSF said.

The Pakistani boat was seized some 100 metres inside the Indian territory. Nothing suspicious was recovered from the boat except some fish, fishing nets and fishing equipment, the BSF said in a statement.

An intensive search of the area was underway, it said.

Around 8:30 pm on April 3, a patrolling BSF team noticed the movement of two Pakistani fishing boats near the border pillar no. 1164 and also spotted some 4-5 Pakistani fishermen near the border pillar no. 1160 in the Harami Nala area. ''The BSF patrol party immediately rushed to the spot after crossing the swamps and nalas on foot. Pakistani fishermen saw the BSF patrol coming towards them, took advantage of marshy terrain and fled into the Pakistani territory,'' it said.

The BSF patrol chased them and seized one Pakistani fishing boat around 100 meters inside the Indian territory near border pillar no. 1160, it said. The Harami Nala creek separates India and Pakistan. Its marshy terrain is the home of many varieties of fish and attracts fishermen from the neighbouring country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

