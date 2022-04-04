BSF seizes Pak fishing boat in Gujarat's Bhuj

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday evening seized one Pakistani fishing boat inside Indian territory in the Harami Nala area in Gujarat's Bhuj, the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) said on Monday. A patrol party of the BSF Bhuj seized the boat 100 meters inside Indian territory near border pillar number 1160 in the Harami Nala area, BSF Gujarat Frontier said.

Giving a detailed account of the operation, the BSF said its patrolling unit noticed the movement of two Pakistani fishing boats and five Pakistani fishermen near border pillar number 1160 on Sunday around 8.30 pm while patrolling near border pillar number 1164 in the Harami Nala area. "The BSF patrol party immediately rushed to the spot after crossing the swamps and Nalas on foot. The Pakistani fishermen saw the BSF patrol coming towards them, took advantage of marshy terrain and fled into Pakistani territory," said the BSF.

The BSF patrol chased them and seized one Pakistani fishing boat approximately 100 meters inside Indian territory near border pillar number 1160, the force said. "The seized boat was thoroughly searched and nothing suspicious was recovered from the boat except some fish, fishing nets and fishing equipment. An intensive search of the area is on," added the BSF.

In February, the BSF seized 18 Pakistani fishing boats in the general area of Harami Nalla in the Creek area in Gujarat's Bhuj in two separate operations conducted within 10 days. The operation then was carried out by BSF's Creek Crocodile Commando Teams and Army troops supported by Indian Air Force. Six Pakistani nationals were also held in the operation then. (ANI)

