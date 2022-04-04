Left Menu

Cal HC orders CBI probe into murder of Congress councillor

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-04-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 15:24 IST
Calcutta High Court Image Credit: ANI
The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered a CBI investigation into the murder of Congress councilor Tapan Kandu of Jhalda Municipality in West Bengal's Purulia district. On a prayer by Purnima Kandu, the widow of the councilor, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the central agency to submit a report on its investigation in the case in 45 days.

The court also directed that the investigation of the case be transferred from the West Bengal police to the CBI.

Kandu was shot dead by assailants on March 13 while he was on an evening walk at Jhalda near his residence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

