MP: Victims of online frauds in Indore get back Rs one crore with help of cops

Indore Police secured the return of over Rs one crore belonging to the victims of online frauds during the past three months, an official said on Monday. A total of Rs 1.03 crore was returned to the complainants from the fraudsters between January and March and legal steps are being taken against the accused, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (Crime Branch) Guruprasad Parashar. He said that analysis of such complaints shows that most people fall prey to fraudsters who lure them with offers of jobs and prize money.

Parashar said that fraudsters are trapping people by sending web links or One Time Passwords (OTPs) on their mobile phones and siphoning off money from the victims' accounts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)