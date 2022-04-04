Left Menu

Man shot dead in northwest Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 16:38 IST
Man shot dead in northwest Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 62-year-old man was shot dead in northwest Delhi's Kanjhawala area, police said on Monday.

Information was received at around 9.04 pm on Sunday at Kanjhawala police station wherein the caller stated that a person has been shot at by three motorcycle-borne assailants at Ghevara village in the Kanjhawala area, they said.

A police team reached the spot and found that the person had died, the police said, and identified the deceased as Rameshwar, a resident of Ghevra village, who used to run a grocery store.

A case has been registered and investigation taken up, they said.

Efforts are on to arrest the accused persons, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India
4
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022