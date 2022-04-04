Man shot dead in northwest Delhi

A 62-year-old man was shot dead in northwest Delhi's Kanjhawala area, police said on Monday.

Information was received at around 9.04 pm on Sunday at Kanjhawala police station wherein the caller stated that a person has been shot at by three motorcycle-borne assailants at Ghevara village in the Kanjhawala area, they said.

A police team reached the spot and found that the person had died, the police said, and identified the deceased as Rameshwar, a resident of Ghevra village, who used to run a grocery store.

A case has been registered and investigation taken up, they said.

Efforts are on to arrest the accused persons, police said.

