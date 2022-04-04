Left Menu

URGENT-U.S. pushes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council

Updated: 04-04-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 16:47 IST
The United States will ask the U.N. General Assembly to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday, after Ukraine accused Russian troops of killing dozens of civilians in the town of Bucha. Russia is in its second year of a three-year term on the Geneva-based council.

A two-third majority vote by the 193-member assembly in New York can suspend a state from the council for persistently committing gross and systematic violations of human rights during its membership.

