Chhattisgarh: BJP's Raigarh unit chief booked for molestation on colleague's complaint

The BJP's Raigarh district unit chief has been booked for allegedly molesting a party colleague, police said on Monday.

A case was registered against Umesh Agrawal on Monday with City Kotwali police station here based on the 21-year-old woman's complaint, an official here said.

Agrawal took to social media to deny the allegations and said he was being implicated.

''As per the complaint, the alleged molestation incident took place in Agrawal's chamber in the BJP's Raigarh district unit office here on June 2 last year, The woman lodged a complaint in this connection on April 1 this year, following which an investigation was launched,'' the police official said. Based on the preliminary probe, Agrawal was booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (criminal assault with intent to outrage modesty), he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)