Minor scuffle between devotees, guard at MP's Mahakal Temple, cops begin probe

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 04-04-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 18:53 IST
A minor scuffle took place between a group of devotees and a security guard at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a video of which went viral on social media, a police official said.
Both parties filed cross complaints but no FIR has been registered as yet, Mahakal police station in-charge Munendra Singh Gautam said.
Mahakal Temple administrator Ganesh Dhakad said they have informed police about the incident.
