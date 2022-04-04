Left Menu

Rajasthan: Indian Air Force UAV crashes in Jaisalmer, cause not yet known

An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Air Force crashed on Monday during a sortie in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan, informed a government official.

Representative Image (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
According to the official, the reason behind the crash is yet to be ascertained.

"The cause of the crash will be ascertained through an inquiry," the official said.More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

