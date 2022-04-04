Left Menu

Ukraine says Russian forces are blocking ICRC's Mariupol evacuation efforts

Updated: 04-04-2022 19:32 IST
Buses meant for the rescue of civilians from Mariupol were not able to reach the besieged southern Ukrainian city on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. In comments on national television, she accused Russian forces of blocking the International Red Cross's evacuation efforts and said 100 Turkish citizens were still trapped in Mariupol.

Repeated efforts to organise mass evacuations of the city have failed, with both sides trading blame.

