Mumbai: Fight over two-wheeler parking leaves 10 people injured; attempt to murder case registered

A man received severe injuries requiring over 20 stitches after his kin and neighbours fought over two-wheeler parking in Golibar Road area in Mumbai's Santacruz, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Friday and some 10 people, including three women and a 16-year-old schoolgirl, were injured, while two brothers have been arrested, the Vakola police station official said.

''The fight started after one Imtiyaz Baig asked Farhan Sheikh to remove his motorcycle from the lane, with families of both men getting involved. Those involved in the fight have been charged with attempt to murder and other offences,'' he said.

