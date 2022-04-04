Left Menu

Pentagon can't independently confirm atrocities in Ukraine's Bucha, official says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 20:52 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. military is not in a position to independently confirm Ukrainian accounts of atrocities by Russian forces against civilians in the town of Bucha, but has no reason to dispute the accounts either, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday. "We're seeing the same imagery that you are. We have no reason whatsoever to refute the Ukrainian claims about these atrocities -- clearly, deeply, deeply troubling," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The Pentagon can't independently and single handedly confirm that, but we're also not in any position to refute those claims." The Kremlin has denied accusations related to the murder of civilians in the town.

