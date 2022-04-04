Case registered after dog crushed to death under generator in Gurugram

The Gurugram police registered a case after a stray dog died when a generator fell on it at a construction site, officials said on Monday.

According to a complaint filed by a DLF Phase-3 resident, the dog died on Sunday. The complainant suspected foul play and alleged that labourers engaged at the construction site dropped the generator on the dog with the intention to kill.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 429 (mischief by maiming or killing cattle) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at DLF Phase-2 police station. ''We are verifying the facts and action will be taken according to the law,'' said police inspector Manoj Yadav.

