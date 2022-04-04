Chouhan releases 'Madhya Pradesh Sushashan and Development Report' in Delhi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the first 'Madhya Pradesh Sushashan and Development Report' in the national capital on Monday.

The report, prepared by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis (AIGGPA), claims to ''unearth the status and challenges of governance'' for selected sectors from the perspectives of policy reform.

The launch event, held at the India Habitat Centre (IHC), was attended by Union ministers Jitendra Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia and UN Resident Coordinator in India Shombi Sharp, among others.

''The government of Madhya Pradesh has transformed the state from being one of the BIMARU states to a pioneer in good governance (sushashan). The state has been the leader in the agriculture sector since the last decade and has set an example for other states in many other sectors as well like sanitation and urban management,'' a statement quoted Chouhan as saying.

The report, comprising 12 chapters grouped in five sections, aims to document and discuss the features of good governance, its monitoring framework, and its implications in key sectors in Madhya Pradesh.

''This initiative aims to come up with plausible, context-specific action points for improving governance in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The report is an outcome of extensive work undertaken by the faculty, coupled with valuable suggestions from subject experts and academicians of reputed institutes, and government officials,'' it said in a statement.

Praising the state for its ''community participation'', UN Resident Coordinator in India Sharp said many other states in the country and many other countries in the world can learn from experiences of Madhya Pradesh in terms of progress and development.

''Madhya Pradesh has ensured reaching out to every community and made sure no one is left behind. This was best illustrated in its vaccination drive which had community participation at its heart...The United Nations is determined to deepen its SDG collaboration with Madhya Pradesh, towards inclusive and sustainable development,'' he said on the occasion.

The AIGGPA in Bhopal serves the state government as a think tank in order to promote good governance through quality research, policy analysis, impact evaluation, and giving regular advisory to the government.

