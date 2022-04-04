Maha home minister halts speech for 'azaan' in Pune
Amid a controversial statement by MNS chief Raj Thackeray on countering azaan from mosque loudspeakers with Hanuman Chalisa, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil halted his speech in Pune's Shirur area when the Muslim call for prayer was being made nearby.
A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. His cabinet colleague Ajit Pawar had done something similar while speaking in Pune some time ago.
Speaking at another event in the district, Walse Patil said there are several real issues such as petrol price hike, inflation, unemployment and the poor economic condition of the country to talk about, but attempts are being to create tension between communities.
