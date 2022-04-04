France to expel Russian diplomatic staff
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-04-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 23:15 IST
- Country:
- France
France has decided to expel many Russian diplomatic staff, echoing a similar action taken by Germany, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.
"Their actions go against our national security interests. This move (to expel the diplomatic staff) is part of a European initiative," the ministry said in a statement.
