U.S. to announce new sanctions against Russia this week -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2022 01:00 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 01:00 IST
The United States will announce new sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine this week, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

The United States will also have announcements of additional military assistance for Ukraine in the coming days, Sullivan told reporters at the White House.

