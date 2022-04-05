Left Menu

Russia says it will present 'empirical evidence' it has not been killing civilians in Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 02:06 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 02:06 IST
Russia will present "empirical evidence" to the United Nations Security Council that its forces have not been killing civilians in Ukraine and were not involved in events in Bucha, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's envoy to the UN said on Monday.

"We have empirical evidence to support this," Nebenzya said at a press conference. "We intend to submit them to the Security Council as soon as possible so that the international community is not misled by the false plot of Kyiv and its Western sponsors."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

