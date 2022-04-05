Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Explainer-How could Russia's Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday called for the prosecution of Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes over the discovery in Bucha, Ukraine, of mass graves and bodies of bound civilians shot at close range, but various challenges stand in the way. IS TARGETING CIVILIANS A WAR CRIME?

Hundreds of Ukrainians shelter in Mexico as they wait to cross U.S. border

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees who fled to Mexico were transferred to a sports center that was converted into a government shelter in the northern city of Tijuana, authorities said on Monday, as they wait to be allowed to cross the border and enter the United States. Some 400 Ukrainians, about 30% of whom are children, arrived to Tijuana on Saturday and Sunday after entering the country through airports in Cancun and Mexico City, said Enrique Lucero, Tijuana's migration affairs director.

Macron's far-right rival, Le Pen, reaches all-time high in presidential second-round vote poll

French far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, whose presidential campaign has gained momentum in recent days, on Monday captured 48.5% of voter intentions in an opinion poll of a likely runoff against Emmanuel Macron, the highest score she has ever notched. Harris Interactive in a poll for business weekly Challenges said that a victory by Macron - which pollsters considered almost a foregone conclusion in past months - was now within the margin of error.

Ukraine says no place for Russia on UN human rights body

There should be no place for Russia on the United Nations Human Rights Council, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday. "Spoke with UN Secretary General @AntonioGuterres on the current security situation and the Bucha massacre," Kuleba said on his Twitter account.

N.Korea says it will strike South with nuclear weapons if attacked -KCNA

North Korea opposes war, but if South Korea chooses military confrontation or makes a preemptive strike, then the North's nuclear forces will have to attack, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un said on Tuesday. Kim Yo Jong, a senior official in the government and ruling party, said it was a "very big mistake" for South Korea's minister of defence to make recent remarks discussing attacks on the North, state news agency KCNA reported.

U.S. to build case for Russia war crimes in ICC or other venue -Sullivan

U.S. President Joe Biden will consult allies to ensure Russia and President Vladimir Putin pay the price for war crimes being committed in Ukraine, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Sullivan said he had yet to see evidence that Russian atrocities had risen to the level of genocide. He said consultations might take place at the International Criminal Court or another venue.

Biden urges Putin war crimes trial after Bucha killings

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of war crimes and called for a trial, adding to the global outcry over civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha as more graphic images of their deaths emerged. "You saw what happened in Bucha," Biden told reporters after landing in Washington from Delaware, where he had spent the weekend. "This warrants him - he is a war criminal."

Ukraine President Zelenskiy says he will address UN Security Council on Tuesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he would address the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday and predicted further, worse instances of mass killings of civilians by Russian troops would be discovered. Tuesday's Security Council session is to consider Ukrainian allegations of the murder of civilians by Russian soldiers in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, following the discovery of hundreds of bodies, some bound and shot at close range.

West pledges to punish Russia over civilian killings in Bucha

The United States and European countries pledged on Monday to punish Moscow over civilian killings in northern Ukraine, where a mass grave and tied bodies of people shot at close range were found in a town seized back from Russian forces. The deaths in Bucha, outside Kyiv, drew pledges of further sanctions against Moscow from the West, possibly including some restrictions on the billions of dollars in energy that Europe still imports from Russia.

NEWSMAKER-Unheralded Costa Rican economist's unlikely path to presidency

Rodrigo Chaves was an unheralded economist in his native Costa Rica until a series of personal setbacks propelled him into a brief, ill-fated spell in government, then into the race for the presidency, which he won on Sunday. Chaves held positions across the globe during nearly three decades at the World Bank, until he left after an investigation into complaints of sexual harassment found he had engaged in misconduct, allegations he has repeatedly denied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)