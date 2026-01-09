World Bank Launches AI-Powered Knowledge Ecosystem to Turn Research into Real-World Impact

Development economics research is expanding at unprecedented speed — yet much of that knowledge still fails to reach policymakers, practitioners, and communities where it could make the greatest difference. Researchers struggle to break out of academic silos, while end users face information overload, language barriers, and tools that don’t fit real-world decision-making.

The World Bank Group Institute for Economic Development (IED) is tackling this challenge with a new, integrated knowledge ecosystem that combines AI, human-centred design, and evidence-driven iteration to transform how development research is accessed, understood, and applied.

“At IED, our theory of change begins with people and ends with people,” the Institute said. “Research only matters if it moves — across disciplines, languages, and contexts — and ultimately informs action.”

From Static Reports to Living Knowledge

IED’s approach is built around four core steps:

Curate research to surface what matters most Connect communities of researchers, policymakers, and partners Tailor knowledge as an experience, not a static product Measure and adapt, using continuous feedback

The result is a shift away from one-off PDFs toward dynamic, adaptive knowledge experiences designed around how people actually learn, work, and make decisions.

Human-Centred, Tech-Powered, Evidence-Driven

At the heart of the ecosystem is AVA, IED’s AI-powered research assistant. AVA provides on-demand, multilingual access (60+ languages) to more than 4,000 curated World Bank and partner publications, allowing users to:

Ask questions conversationally

Explore interactive summaries and visual highlights

Generate citations-backed answers grounded in verified sources

Draft and refine their own writing using an AI writing assistant

For users engaging with flagship products like the World Development Report, this means moving beyond scrolling through long PDFs to chatting directly with the research, tailored to individual needs and contexts.

Multiple Pathways, One Evidence Base

Recognising that users engage with knowledge differently, IED offers multiple formats built on the same trusted evidence:

AI-assisted courses and training , developed with researchers and partners, using interactive videos, peer learning, and applied exercises

The “Accelerating Development: Ideas for Impact” podcast , an AI-powered, expert-led series available in seven languages , translating research into accessible conversations

Virtual and in-person communities, where peers exchange insights and apply evidence collaboratively

Research becomes something people use, not just something they read.

Partnerships That Turn Evidence into Action

Technology opens the door, but partnerships move knowledge. Through initiatives such as AGORA (Africa Growth and Opportunity: Research in Action), IED convenes researchers, policymakers, and practitioners to co-create solutions rooted in local realities.

These collaborations activate LEADS (Learn–Adapt–Scale) — the World Bank Development Impact Department’s model for translating evidence into sustained change — moving beyond dissemination to testing, adaptation, and scaling.

Does It Work? The Data Says Yes

IED measures success not just by reach, but by learning, application, and time saved, tracking engagement across tools, courses, and media.

Early results show:

A global network of 50,000+ active users

High engagement across AI tools, training platforms, and podcasts

Clear signals that tailored, tech-enabled delivery increases real-world use of research

The insight is simple: research turns into impact when people, technology, and collaboration reinforce each other.

What’s Next

IED is strengthening feedback loops across all platforms, enabling tools to learn alongside users. New interactive environments will blend human expertise with AI to accelerate collaboration, translation, and application of evidence — across regions and disciplines.

From global conferences to digital communities, the Institute is building a living knowledge system, continuously adapting because development challenges — and solutions — never stand still.

Call to Action: Join the Knowledge Ecosystem

Researchers, policymakers, practitioners, and innovators are invited to:

Explore AI-powered research with AVA

Join IED’s global learning and collaboration platforms

Co-create solutions that move evidence into action

Development knowledge has power — but only when it moves fast, far, and for all.

👉 Join the global network and shape your knowledge experience