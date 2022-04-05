Left Menu

Ease of doing business will get promoted with launch of Broadcast Seva Portal, says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Monday launched the Broadcast Seva Portal in New Delhi, and said that the ease of doing business will get promoted with its launch.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 07:14 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 07:14 IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo:PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Monday launched the Broadcast Seva Portal in New Delhi, and said that the ease of doing business will get promoted with its launch. Broadcast Seva Portal is an online portal solution for speedy filing and processing of applications of broadcasters for various kinds of licenses, permissions, registrations, etc.

Addressing the occasion, Thakur said, "The portal is a giant leap forward in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance', as this simple and user-friendly web portal provides a broadcaster with an end-to-end solution with just a click of a mouse. It will boost the business environment and empower the entire broadcast sector by directly benefiting more than 900 Satellite TV Channels, 70 Teleport operators, 1700 Multi-service operators, 350 Community Radio Stations (CRS), and 380 Private FM Channels and others." The Minister informed the audience that the test run of the portal received positive feedback from end-users.

Speaking to the reporters here, Thakur said, "With the launch of Broadcast Seva Portal, ease of doing business will get promoted. Stakeholders wouldn't need to come to the office for permissions, they'd be able to fill online applications. The system will have more capacity, will be transparent and accountable." The Minister termed the portal a giant leap forward in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance".

"All facilities for filing new applications or making changes or payments will be available on this portal. It encourages PM Modi's vision of minimum government and maximum governance. It'll soon be linked with National Single Window System," Thakur added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

