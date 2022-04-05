Ukraine reports Russian military regrouping

Left Menu

Ukraines General Staff reports Tuesday morning that Russia is regrouping its troops and preparing for an offensive in Donbas. Other towns and settlements in the two regions are subject to continued shelling.The Russian troops also continue to block Kharkiv, according to the General Staff.

Ukraine's General Staff reports Tuesday morning that Russia is regrouping its troops and preparing for an offensive in Donbas. "The goal is to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the update posted on the General Staff's Facebook page says.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Russian military are focusing their efforts on taking control of Popasna and Rubizhne cities, as well as establishing full control over Mariupol, the General Staff said. Other towns and settlements in the two regions are subject to continued shelling.

The Russian troops also continue to block Kharkiv, according to the General Staff.

