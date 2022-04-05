Left Menu

Two people found with gunshot wounds in Hamburg - Focus

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-04-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 13:33 IST
Two people found with gunshot wounds in Hamburg - Focus
A large police operation was underway in the northern German port city of Hamburg after two people were found on street with gunshot wounds, news website Focus Online reported on Tuesday.

Police in the city tweeted that several streets were closed to traffic and pedestrians due to a large deployment of officers.

