Punjab CM orders constitution of Anti-Gangster Task Force headed by ADGP-rank officer

Giving a special concern to organized crime in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday ordered the constitution of an Anti-Gangster Task Force in the state. The task force would be headed by an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP)-rank officer.

In a statement, the Punjab government said that the eradication of organized crime is among its topmost priorities. "Punjab Government is establishing a full-fledged Task Force to combat organized crime. (It is) to be headed by an ADGP-rank officer," the statement read.

On lines of similar specialized units in the country, the Punjab Government said that the Task Force will have integrated collection of intelligence, manning and execution of operations, registration of FIRs, investigation and prosecution. Under the said task force, a new police station with state-wide jurisdiction over organized crime will be notified.

"Coordination of anti-organized crime efforts are being made by Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and Commissioners of Police CPs," the statement further read. Further, the Punjab Government notified that additional resources and manpower will be provided for the task force. (ANI)

