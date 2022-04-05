Left Menu

Punjab CM orders constitution of Anti-Gangster Task Force headed by ADGP-rank officer

Giving a special concern to organized crime in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday ordered the constitution of an Anti-Gangster Task Force in the state.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 05-04-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 13:33 IST
Punjab CM orders constitution of Anti-Gangster Task Force headed by ADGP-rank officer
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Giving a special concern to organized crime in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday ordered the constitution of an Anti-Gangster Task Force in the state. The task force would be headed by an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP)-rank officer.

In a statement, the Punjab government said that the eradication of organized crime is among its topmost priorities. "Punjab Government is establishing a full-fledged Task Force to combat organized crime. (It is) to be headed by an ADGP-rank officer," the statement read.

On lines of similar specialized units in the country, the Punjab Government said that the Task Force will have integrated collection of intelligence, manning and execution of operations, registration of FIRs, investigation and prosecution. Under the said task force, a new police station with state-wide jurisdiction over organized crime will be notified.

"Coordination of anti-organized crime efforts are being made by Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and Commissioners of Police CPs," the statement further read. Further, the Punjab Government notified that additional resources and manpower will be provided for the task force. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022