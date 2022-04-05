Italy expels 30 Russian diplomats over security fears
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 05-04-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 14:23 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italy has expelled 30 Russian diplomats because of security concerns, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday, according to comments sent by a spokesman.
A number of other Western governments have taken similar steps following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Israel good place for holding talks with Russia
Zelenskyy denounces Russian bombing of school
10 million Ukrainians forced to flee homes amid Russian invasion
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine refuses to surrender Mariupol as Russia warns of humanitarian 'catastrophe'
Ukraine says no to Russia demands of laying down arms in Mariupol